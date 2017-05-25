Ethiopia issues 30,000 emergency pass...

Ethiopia issues 30,000 emergency passports for Saudi-stranded workers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Walta Information Centre

In March, Saudi Arabia announced it was deporting undocumented migrants, granting a 90-day amnesty period in which foreigners could leave without facing a penalty. Ethiopia's government has issued over 30,000 'laissez-passer' visas to its citizens working in Saudi Arabia in a bid to facilitate repatriation efforts following a mass deportation order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC