Ethiopia: Impacts of Ethiopia's Deep Renewal

Ethiopia had been one among the poor performing economies before two decades due to the dictatorial regimes and continued internal conflicts as well as external invasions. Now the state is exercising a democratic system and the world is witnessing that it has become one of the fastest growing economies around the globe.

