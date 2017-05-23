Ethiopia gives journalist 18-month ja...

Ethiopia gives journalist 18-month jail term for subversion

37 min ago

An Ethiopian journalist was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison on charges of subversion, his lawyer said, but is expected to be freed within a week as he has been in jail since his arrest in late 2015. Critics say Ethiopia, an important Horn of Africa ally of the West sandwiched between volatile Somalia and Sudan, regularly targets journalists for alleged security offences as a way to stifle dissent and clamp down on media freedoms.

Chicago, IL

