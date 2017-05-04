Ethiopia: 'Ethiopia Needs to Open Up ...

Ethiopia: 'Ethiopia Needs to Open Up Civic Space' - UN Rights Chief

UN's human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein tells DW that despite Ethiopia's tremendous economic and sociocultural advances, the government there should allow the opposition, free media and rights council to thrive. The Ethiopian government has rejected requests by the United Nations and the European Union to investigate months of anti-government protests that left hundreds dead.

Chicago, IL

