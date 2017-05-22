Ethiopia: Authority Completes Six Roa...

Ethiopia: Authority Completes Six Road Projects

5 hrs ago

In the past nine months, the Ethiopian Roads Authority completed the construction of six projects with a cost of 5.3 billion Br. This has enabled the Authority to raise the road network by 13,356km to 123,770km, achieving 91pc of the target.

Chicago, IL

