Ethiopia: Authority Completes Six Road Projects
In the past nine months, the Ethiopian Roads Authority completed the construction of six projects with a cost of 5.3 billion Br. This has enabled the Authority to raise the road network by 13,356km to 123,770km, achieving 91pc of the target.
