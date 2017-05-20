Ethio-Djibouti railway commences regu...

Ethio-Djibouti railway commences regular test run

Yesterday

The two Chinese firms CCC and CRC were chosen to oversee the 3.4 billion US dollars railway line for the coming six years to give time for local employees to be trained. The companies will have their head offices in Addis Ababa, and be responsible for the provision of passenger, freight and maintenance services.

Chicago, IL

