Ethio-American Diaspora doctors engaged in a no...

A group of Ethio-American Doctors, comprising over 260 Ethiopian origin residing in the U.S. Canada, Europe and Africa, announced that they planned to build center of excellency hospital in Addis Ababa. On the occasion, the Chairman of the Group, Girma Tefera emphasized that "now is the time to contribute to our society through our profession and experiences which gained abroad".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.