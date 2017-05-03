Ethio-American Diaspora doctors engag...

Ethio-American Diaspora doctors engaged in a no...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

A group of Ethio-American Doctors, comprising over 260 Ethiopian origin residing in the U.S. Canada, Europe and Africa, announced that they planned to build center of excellency hospital in Addis Ababa. On the occasion, the Chairman of the Group, Girma Tefera emphasized that "now is the time to contribute to our society through our profession and experiences which gained abroad".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC