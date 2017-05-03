Ethio-American Diaspora doctors engaged in a no...
A group of Ethio-American Doctors, comprising over 260 Ethiopian origin residing in the U.S. Canada, Europe and Africa, announced that they planned to build center of excellency hospital in Addis Ababa. On the occasion, the Chairman of the Group, Girma Tefera emphasized that "now is the time to contribute to our society through our profession and experiences which gained abroad".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC