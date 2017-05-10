ERA completes 13 km of 257km Nekemte-Bure road over last nine months: ERA
The Ethiopian Roads Authority announced that the 257 km Nekemte- Bure road, which links two largest regions of the country-Oromia and Amhara in south western part got 13 km completed over the last nine months. ERA public relation director, Samson Wondimu told WMC that contract which the first of its kind as it includes a three years administration and maintenance agreement after it completed constructing the road with five years set period.
