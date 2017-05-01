ECA hosts workshop for policymakers on IPCC activities and findings
The Economic Commission for Africa's African Climate Policy Centre on Sunday hosted a workshop for policymakers on the activities and findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change where climate experts presented the Fifth Assessment Report findings as well as the work of the IPCC in the coming years. The workshop was also meant to promote knowledge about the Sixth Assessment Report cycle work plan, priorities of the IPCC, its role, processes and activities.
