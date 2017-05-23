.com | Ethiopia carries out mass doping tests

.com | Ethiopia carries out mass dopi...

Addis Ababa - After being criticized last year for having a weak anti-doping program, Ethiopia conducted drug tests on more than 350 athletes last week, a top official said on Monday. The vast majority of the sportsmen and women tested - 339 of them - were track and field athletes, Mekonnen Yidersal, the director general of the Ethiopian National Anti-Doping Office, told The Associated Press.

