.com | Ethiopia carries out mass doping tests

Addis Ababa - After being criticized last year for having a weak anti-doping program, Ethiopia conducted drug tests on more than 350 athletes last week, a top official said on Monday. The vast majority of the sportsmen and women tested - 339 of them - were track and field athletes, Mekonnen Yidersal, the director general of the Ethiopian National Anti-Doping Office, told The Associated Press.

