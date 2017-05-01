Citiesa Forum underway in Gondar

Walta Information Centre

The seventh Ethiopian cities' forum that aimed at enhancing ties and fostering exchange of best practices among cities is being underway in the town of Gondar. The week long cities forum was officially opened on Sunday with the presence of President Mulatu Teshome and other high-level officials.

