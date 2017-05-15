China Pledges Over 8 Billion USD Assistance to Countries under Belt, Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged today 8.7-billion-USD assistance for developing countries and international organizations under the Belt and Road Initiative. At the plenary session of the Belt and Road Forum where some 29 leaders, including Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn, were in attendance, the President outlined the most ambitious plan for the "Belt and Road Initiative".
