Authority collects over 100 bln birr revenue

The Ethiopian Revenue and customs Authority has collected over 100 bln birr revenue during the last nine months period. Education and communication director with the Authority, Efraim Mekonin, told WMC that the authority has managed to collect 100.4 billion birr targeting to collect about 124.5 billion birr during the last nine months of this budget year.

Chicago, IL

