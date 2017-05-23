AUC Chairperson holds High level Cons...

AUC Chairperson holds High level Consultations on the margins of the London Conference on Somalia

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat held high level consultations on the margins of the London Conference on Somalia. The Chairperson of the AUC met with H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Chicago, IL

