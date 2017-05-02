AU invites Sudan, South Sudan to discuss security issues

The African Union on Sunday invited Sudan and South Sudan for a meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss outstanding security issues between them. Sudan's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, said the joint political and security committee between Sudan and South Sudan received an invitation from the head of the AU High-level Implementation Panel , Thabo Mbeki, to meet again to discuss the outstanding issues between them.

