As Ethiopian Seeks to Head WHO, Outbreak at Home Raises Questions
Former Ethiopian health minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, seen here speaking in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016, is the first African candidate to head the World Health Organization. Ethiopia is battling an outbreak of acute watery diarrhea which has affected more than 32,000 people.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
