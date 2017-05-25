Amhara commences Ginbot 20 celebration via consultation with public

The Amhara Region Communication Affairs Bureau disclosed that the region has started celebration of the 26th anniversary of Ginbot 20 , victory day against the Derg military government, via various consultation forums in different areas of the region. The day, scheduled to be celebrated with the theme, "A country persevering to ensure equality and equity for its people," is being celebrated by entertaining questions raised from participants by experts.

