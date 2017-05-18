Africa: African Leaders Take the Blam...

Africa: African Leaders Take the Blame for the Continent's Resource Curse

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

African leaders tend to lay the blame on others for the 'resource curse' - the way the continent's natural resources have mostly bred rampant corruption, enriched elites and triggered civil conflicts, rather than lifting Africa's people out of poverty. The usual - and obvious - prime culprits have been the multinational companies which extract those resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,569 • Total comments across all topics: 281,189,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC