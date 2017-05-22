Addis to own world class Convention, Exhibition Center

Africa International Convention and Exhibition Center /AAICEC/ Share Company has hired an international contractor for first phase of AAICEC construction. The Company in its press release on a contract signing agreement event held today at Sheraton Addis General Manager with The Addis - Africa International Convention and Exhibition Center /AAICEC/, Ayalew Abay, said that vision for having a World Class Convention Center in Addis Ababa shall be a reality soon.

