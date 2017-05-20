23 convicted of terror offences in Et...

23 convicted of terror offences in Ethiopia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Ethiopian Federal High Court has convicted 23 individuals of terror offences spanning a 10-year period from 2004-2014. According to a report on Wednesday by the pro-government media outlet Radio Fana, the defendants were accused of trying to mobilize the public to agitate for a government based on Islamic Sharia law as well as advocating refusal to pay taxes to the central government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC