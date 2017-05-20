23 convicted of terror offences in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian Federal High Court has convicted 23 individuals of terror offences spanning a 10-year period from 2004-2014. According to a report on Wednesday by the pro-government media outlet Radio Fana, the defendants were accused of trying to mobilize the public to agitate for a government based on Islamic Sharia law as well as advocating refusal to pay taxes to the central government.

