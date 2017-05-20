2017 World Hydropower Congress opens ...

2017 World Hydropower Congress opens in Addis Ababa

Tuesday Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, officially opened the congress telling delegates development was unthinkable in the absence of adequate and affordable energy Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, officially opened the congress telling delegates development was unthinkable in the absence of adequate and affordable energy. He shared with delegates what Ethiopia is doing to advance the use of hydropower and renewable energy sources, adding Africa will not achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development without universal access to electricity.

Chicago, IL

