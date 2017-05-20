2017 World Hydropower Congress opens in Addis Ababa
Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, officially opened the congress telling delegates development was unthinkable in the absence of adequate and affordable energy Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, officially opened the congress telling delegates development was unthinkable in the absence of adequate and affordable energy. He shared with delegates what Ethiopia is doing to advance the use of hydropower and renewable energy sources, adding Africa will not achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development without universal access to electricity.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
