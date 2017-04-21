Zambia calls for unity in development of tourism in Africa
The Zambian government has called for unity among African countries in promoting the tourism industry, a senior official said on Thursday. The African continent needed to work together in order to boost tourist arrivals, Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda said.
