World Bank approves $445 mln for water, sanitation services in Ethiopia
Up to 3.38 million Ethiopian citizens stand to benefit from new financing approved by the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors towards the nation's water sector. The $445 million credit will be used to increase access to enhanced water supply and sanitation services in Addis Ababa and 22 secondary cities.
Discussions
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
