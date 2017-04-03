World Bank approves $445 mln for wate...

World Bank approves $445 mln for water, sanitation services in Ethiopia

Up to 3.38 million Ethiopian citizens stand to benefit from new financing approved by the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors towards the nation's water sector. The $445 million credit will be used to increase access to enhanced water supply and sanitation services in Addis Ababa and 22 secondary cities.

Chicago, IL

