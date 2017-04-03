Why does the Ethiopian toxic Diaspora...

Why does the Ethiopian toxic Diaspora oppose the GERD?

7 hrs ago Read more: Tigrai Online

The main reason the toxic extremist Ethiopian Diaspora doesn't want the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to be completed successfully is out of spite for the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. Mr. Meles Zenawi had vision for a long time that if Ethiopian people are going to achieve a tangible level of prosperity, it was through electrification.

