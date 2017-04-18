Why be racist about Ethiopia launchin...

Why be racist about Ethiopia launching a space satellite?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

One of the glaring realities of the world is that color, race and location matter substantially in determining the kind of life a nation or even an individual lives. Generally speaking, whites are more prosperous than blacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC