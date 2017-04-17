When President Isaias pontificates, t...

When President Isaias pontificates, the whole of Ethiopia laughs

Saturday Apr 15

Please pay attention to President Isaias Afewerk's body language the way he has hands folded and his facial expression. He looks something is really making him mad or scared President Isaias Afewerk's interview with OMN one of the two satellite TV channels he funds to goad Oromos in Ethiopia to indulge in an insurrection against Ethiopia - was at best an ego trip, and at worst proof that Isaias has now taken leave of his senses as he realises that his own people have now reached the end of their tether with his bestial and barbaric rule.

Read more at Tigrai Online.

Chicago, IL

