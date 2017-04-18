Violence in Oromia, Amhara and SNNP regions claims 669 lives: Commission
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said a total of 669 people were killed in the unrest occurred in some parts of Amhara, Oromia and SNNP regional states in 2016. The Commission released today results of the investigation it carried out following the violence in the aforementioned three regional states.
