UPDATE 1-Nigeria reopens Abuja airport after six-week shutdown - airport authority

Nigeria reopened the capital's airport in Abuja on Tuesday, officials said, following a six-week closure for runway repairs that disrupted international air traffic to the country. During the shutdown, authorities diverted flights to Kaduna, a provincial airport 160 km away, where carriers including British Airways, Lufthansa and South African Airways refused to fly on security grounds.

