UNDP to promote south-south cooperation through trilateral renewable energy project

The United Nations Development Program is set to implement renewable energy project incorporating Ethiopia, China and Sri Lanka under the south-south cooperation framework. Nicholas Rosellini, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in China, who is in Ethiopia as part of his working visit to three African countries, said on Thursday that the project by employing experience sharing activities promotes the south-south cooperation between the three countries.

