The Ticket: Music, theater, dance, art, and more

JOHN MAYER Back in the pop game after a sabbatical that included a stint with jam legends Dead & Company, the smoothly neurotic guitarist-vocalist, whose seventh album, "The Search for Everything," is out on Friday, will shift between playing solo, collaborating with his trio, and leading a full band. April 9, 7:30p.m. $39.50-$99.50.

