The Ticket: Music, theater, dance, ar...

The Ticket: Music, theater, dance, art, and more

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Boston.com

JOHN MAYER Back in the pop game after a sabbatical that included a stint with jam legends Dead & Company, the smoothly neurotic guitarist-vocalist, whose seventh album, "The Search for Everything," is out on Friday, will shift between playing solo, collaborating with his trio, and leading a full band. April 9, 7:30p.m. $39.50-$99.50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC