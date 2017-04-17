The Latest: Boston marathon athletes ...

The Latest: Boston marathon athletes begin trek in waves

Temperatures hit 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies when the elite women left the start in Hopkinton. It was 69 and warming at the halfway point in Wellesley and expected to be up to 72 degrees by the time the runners reached the finish in Boston's Back Bay.

