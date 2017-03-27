Tanzania: Addis Pledges Experts to Cement Transport Ties
The Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn has said his government will send a team of experts to team up with Tanzanian government in identifying potential areas of cooperation in the transport sector. Mr Desalegn reiterated his commitment to use the Dar es Salaam Port in transporting cargo as well as extending cooperation with Tanzania on Air Freight Forwarding Services.
