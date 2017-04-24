Sudan: SPLM-N Requests Mbeki to Delay...

Sudan: SPLM-N Requests Mbeki to Delay Peace Talks to Fix Friction

The delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North has asked the African mechanism mediating the talks with the Sudanese government to postpone negoations until next July, so the movement can deal with its internal friction. Chairman Malik Agar and other representatives of the rebel movement made their request to Thabo Mbeki, head of the African Union High-level Implementation Panel in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa yesterday.

Chicago, IL

