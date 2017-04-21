State-of-the-art 110 mln USD hospital...

State-of-the-art 110 mln USD hospital to be established in Ethiopia's capital

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn on Thursday laid a cornerstone for the construction of first phase of the Medical City Center in Addis Ababa by the Ethio-American Doctors Group at a cost of 110 million U.S. dollars. The mission of the project is to build an economically sustainable center of excellence hospital that will deliver internationally accredited standard care and become the catalyst of change in how health care is delivered in Ethiopia, the region, and beyond, according to the Ethio-American Doctors Group.

Chicago, IL

