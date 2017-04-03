Royal Decree establishes Oman embassy...

Royal Decree establishes Oman embassy in Ethiopia

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on Wednesday issued a Royal Decree No. 16/2017 establishing an embassy for Oman in Ethiopia.

Chicago, IL

