Responsive Design

The World Bank will lend $150m to Ethiopia so it can double the capacity of its dry port an inland staging post for shipping containers at Modjo, 40km southeast of Addis Ababa. The dry port handles an estimated 95% of Ethiopia's trade but it can only hold 14,500 containers at one time, which is pushing up the cost of doing business in the large east African country.

