Qatari-Ethiopian relations will begin a new phase of co-operation
Qatari-Ethiopian relations will begin a new phase of co-operation and co-ordination based on the common desire of the two friendly countries to establish a solid ground for stronger future prospects. The future of relations between Doha and Addis Ababa represents an integral model due to the advantages that both countries enjoy for the interests of the two countries' people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC