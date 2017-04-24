PM Hailemariam leaves for Rwanda
The Premier is expected to meet with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and discuss on bilateral, continental and international issues. The Ethiopian embassy in Kigal would increase the number of embassies that the East African nation has in different countries to 54. The two countries are also expected to conclude several agreements during the Ehio-Rwanda joint commission meeting to be held in Kigali for three days.
