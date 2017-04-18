Museveni in Ethiopia for security mee...

Museveni in Ethiopia for security meeting

The leaders are discussing efforts to protect the continent's vast natural resources amid challenges including conflicts and a population explosion. President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Bahir Dar, Ethiopias' second largest city for the 6th Tana High-Level forum on security in Africa.

