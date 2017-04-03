Movenpick Hotels & Resorts steps up sub-Saharan expansion.

Swiss hotel management company, Mvenpick Hotels & Resorts has signed its first hotel in Ethiopia, in the capital Addis Ababa, as its expansion in sub-Saharan Africa gathers pace. Slated to open in Q4 2019, Mvenpick Hotel Addis Ababa will be located in the city's exclusive Bole district, just 2.5 km from the international airport, and will feature 252 keys, an expansive ballroom and state-of-the-art well-being facilities befitting a landmark new hotel that overlooks the country's national stadium and Elite Sports Centre.

