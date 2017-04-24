Messebo Cement Factory buys 200 Germa...

Messebo Cement Factory buys 200 German made MAN transport trucks

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Tigrai Online

The transport trucks parts are shipped in containers to Ethiopia and they are assembled in Mesfin Industrial Engineering in Mekelle city. According to Ethiopian Reporter news article the board and management of Messebo Cement Factory PLC decided to buy 200 German made MAN transport trucks to reduce transportation cost of the company and better compete in the Ethiopian cement market.

Chicago, IL

