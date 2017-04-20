Meklit to Release New Album 'When The...

Meklit to Release New Album 'When The People Move, The Music Moves Too' 6/23

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ethiopian-American artist Meklit will release her new album When the People Move, the Music Moves Too on June 23rd with Six Degrees Records. The record was produced by Dan Wilson, whose previous work with artists including Adele, Taylor Swift and John Legend - as well as fronting the band Semisonic - has earned multiple Grammy awards.

Chicago, IL

