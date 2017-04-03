Marshall High School has its first-ev...

Marshall High School has its first-ever culture fair

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Marshall Independent

A celebration of diversity took place at the Marshall High School culture fair on Friday in the school cafeteria area. More than 100 people were in attendance at the event, which marked the first-ever culture fair hosted by Business Professionals of America and Cultures United.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12) Feb '17 blahblah 276
Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15) Feb '17 Gelleta 113
Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House Feb '17 Gelleta 4
Poll Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12) Feb '17 Caleb YIsrael 59
why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14) Feb '17 National treasure 12
Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09) Feb '17 Lover of Ethiopia 32
The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it Feb '17 GreaterEthiopia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,536 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC