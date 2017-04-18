Korea to open community center for Et...

Korea to open community center for Ethiopian war veterans

South Korea's defense ministry said Friday it has signed an agreement with Ethiopia to construct a community center in Addis Ababa for its nationals who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. It's one of Seoul's friendship projects for the people of Ethiopia, the only African country that dispatched ground troops to help South Korea fight against invading North Korea during the conflict.

Chicago, IL

