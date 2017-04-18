Habesha Cement Inaugurated
Addis Ababa April 20/2017 The Habesha Cement Factory, with a capacity to produce 1.4 million tons of cement per annum, was inaugurated on Wednesday. The cement factory, built around Holeta area with an outlay of 3.2 billion Birr, is owned by Ethiopian shareholders and two South African companies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
