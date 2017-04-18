Habesha Cement Inaugurated

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Addis Ababa April 20/2017 The Habesha Cement Factory, with a capacity to produce 1.4 million tons of cement per annum, was inaugurated on Wednesday. The cement factory, built around Holeta area with an outlay of 3.2 billion Birr, is owned by Ethiopian shareholders and two South African companies.

Chicago, IL

