Giant Ethiopian Dam Project Enters Seventh Year Of Construction

ADDIS ABABA, April 3 -- Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome says the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam , which will be the biggest hydro-electric power project in Africa when completed, is among the mega projects which will contribute towards the country's poverty eradication campaign. Speaking at the 6th anniversary of the commencement of work on the dam in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state in northwestern Ethiopia on Sunday, Mulatu said the realisation of the GERD project was a step towards creating a prosperous Ethiopia.

