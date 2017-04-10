Ethiopian to co-host symposium on global aviation

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will be hosting the ICAO Global Aviation Training and Trainer Plus Symposium with the theme: "Together, Enhancing Training to Build Capacity" in Addis Ababa from April 11 to 13, 2017. The symposium that is the first to be held on the African continent is set to welcome an estimated 400 to 500 expected participants including the International Civil Aviation Organization council President and the Secretary General, transport ministers, ambassadors, civil aviation and airport authorities, civil aviation officials, aircraft manufacturers, airline and airport operators, industry policy makers and tourism experts.

