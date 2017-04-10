Ethiopian says it will work with UN o...

Ethiopian says it will work with UN organizations to realize SDGs

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Walta Information Centre

Ethiopia said today that it has been working and will keep the momentum of close collaboration with United Nations Human Development to realize the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations by 2030. Ethiopian National Planning Commission, Dr. Yinager Dessie, made this remark while launching the UNDP 2016 report in Addis Ababa after it got launched a month ago globally.

