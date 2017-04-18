Ethiopian Catering Voted Outstanding ...

Ethiopian Catering Voted Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa

Ethiopian Airlines In-flight Catering, the largest single in-flight catering facility in Africa, has won Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa Awards on PAX International Readership Awards 2017 held in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday 5th April 2017. Through an online balloting process from the magazine's website, 25 awardees from airlines, airline caterers and suppliers of seating, in-flight entertainment and amenity items have been honored by readers of PAX International Magazine, which has been covering the cabin services industry since 1997 with print issues, electronic newsletters and website.

