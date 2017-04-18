Ethiopian Catering Voted Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa
Ethiopian Airlines In-flight Catering, the largest single in-flight catering facility in Africa, has won Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in Africa Awards on PAX International Readership Awards 2017 held in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday 5th April 2017. Through an online balloting process from the magazine's website, 25 awardees from airlines, airline caterers and suppliers of seating, in-flight entertainment and amenity items have been honored by readers of PAX International Magazine, which has been covering the cabin services industry since 1997 with print issues, electronic newsletters and website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tigrai Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaicans in Ethiopia should be expelled (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|blahblah
|276
|Why do countries dislike Somalis? (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|113
|Hunger Strike for Ethiopia at the White House
|Feb '17
|Gelleta
|4
|Was King Solomon of Israel white? (Jun '12)
|Feb '17
|Caleb YIsrael
|59
|why do ethiopian men touch each other like gays... (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|National treasure
|12
|Top 5 Greatest Ethiopian Emperors (militarily) (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Lover of Ethiopia
|32
|The AG7/OLF dead zombies have perfected it
|Feb '17
|GreaterEthiopia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC