Ethiopia would never harm the interests of the Egyptian people, EFM

The Ethiopian Foreign minister also met Wednesday with Egypt's President Sisi who stressed that Cairo does not interfere in other countries' domestic affairs and does not conspire against them Addis Ababa will never harm the Egyptian people and their interests, Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu said Wednesday during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo. Ahead of the press conference after his arrival in Egypt, Gebeyehu met with Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi who stressed that Egypt does not interfere in other countries' domestic affairs and does not conspire against them.

